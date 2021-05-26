Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 26th:

First Internet Bancorp (INBK): This commercial and retail banking products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.4% over the last 60 days.

First Internet Bancorp Price and Consensus

First Internet Bancorp price-consensus-chart | First Internet Bancorp Quote

First Internet Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.25, compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

First Internet Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)

First Internet Bancorp pe-ratio-ttm | First Internet Bancorp Quote

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS): This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.8% over the last 60 days.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Quote

MetroCity Bankshares has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.58, compared with 12.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Quote

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH): This single-family and multi-family homebuilder has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 36.4% over the last 60 days.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Price and Consensus

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Quote

Beazer Homes USA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.71, compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Quote

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): This company that engages in the homebuilding business provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25.5% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus

PulteGroup, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote

PulteGroup has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.37, compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

PulteGroup, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

PulteGroup, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities

In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.

Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.

Click here to download this report FREE >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.