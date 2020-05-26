Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 26th:

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This company that provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.1% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.65, compared with 19.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. (CHAP): This company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of oil and natural gas properties has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 60.5% over the last 60 days.

Chaparral Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.86, compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP): This company that provides trading services and solutions to the over-the-counter and exchange-traded markets has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

GAIN Capital Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.48, compared with 14.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG): This company that engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 90 days.

Scorpio Tankers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.73, compared with 4.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.