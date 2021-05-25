Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 25th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 25th:

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID): This company that operates as an integrated steel producer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Siderurgica Nacional has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.95, compared with 5.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL): This company that together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.5% over the last 60 days.

American Axle & Manufacturing has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.40, compared with 17.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY): This provider of real estate services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Realogy Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.42, compared with 30.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Boise Cascade Company (BCC): This company that operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.37, compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.