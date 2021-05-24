Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 24th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 24th:

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): This seller of new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.38, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS): This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.8% over the last 60 days.

MetroCity Bankshares has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.71, compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN): This designer, manufacturer, and seller of clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Tenneco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.00, compared with 17.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI): This financial products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 45.9% over the last 60 days.

Customers Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.96, compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

