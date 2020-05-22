Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 22nd:

National General Holdings Corp. NGHC: This specialty personal lines insurance holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.6% over the last 60 days.

National General has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.98, compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. MPB: This bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 42% over the last 60 days.

Mid Penn has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.33, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. DSSI: This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 44% over the last 60 days.

Diamond S Shipping has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.16, compared with 3.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.