Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 21st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 21st:

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK): This company that operates as a full-service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

A-Mark Precious Metals has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.66, compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH): This company that designs, builds and sells single family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 36.4% over the last 60 days.

Beazer Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.63, compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS): This home building and construction company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 41% over the last 60 days.

Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.50, compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF): This bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 33.7% over the last 60 days.

Waterstone Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.50, compared with 14.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

