Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 20th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 20th:

Vale S.A. (VALE): This producer and seller of iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.3% over the last 60 days.

Vale S.A. Price and Consensus

Vale S.A. price-consensus-chart | Vale S.A. Quote

Vale has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.18, compared with 6.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Vale S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Vale S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Vale S.A. Quote

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS): This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.8% over the last 60 days.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Quote

MetroCity Bankshares has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.50, compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Quote

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP): This company that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 26.4% over the last 60 days.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Price and Consensus

BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ price-consensus-chart | BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Quote

BCB Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.97, compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ PE Ratio (TTM)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ pe-ratio-ttm | BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Quote

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 55.9% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

Atlas Air has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.15, compared with 17.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings PE Ratio (TTM)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings pe-ratio-ttm | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



VALE S.A. (VALE): Free Stock Analysis Report



MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS): Free Stock Analysis Report



BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ (BCBP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.