Markets

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 20th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 20th:

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): This research-based biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.4% over the last 60 days.

AbbVie Inc. Price and Consensus

AbbVie Inc. Price and Consensus

AbbVie Inc. price-consensus-chart | AbbVie Inc. Quote

AbbVie has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.52, compared with 15.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

AbbVie Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

AbbVie Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

AbbVie Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | AbbVie Inc. Quote

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI): This distributor of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 64.5% over the last 60 days.

United Natural Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

United Natural Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

United Natural Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Natural Foods, Inc. Quote

United Natural Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.69, compared with 29.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

United Natural Foods, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

United Natural Foods, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

United Natural Foods, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | United Natural Foods, Inc. Quote

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP): This provider of trading services and solutions to the over-the-counter and exchange-traded markets has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. Quote

GAIN Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.48, compared with 14.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.     

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.  

See the pot trades we're targeting>>                                    


Click to get this free report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI): Free Stock Analysis Report

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP): Free Stock Analysis Report

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular