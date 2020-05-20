Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 20th:

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): This research-based biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.4% over the last 60 days.

AbbVie Inc. Price and Consensus

AbbVie Inc. price-consensus-chart | AbbVie Inc. Quote

AbbVie has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.52, compared with 15.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

AbbVie Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

AbbVie Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | AbbVie Inc. Quote

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI): This distributor of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 64.5% over the last 60 days.

United Natural Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

United Natural Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Natural Foods, Inc. Quote

United Natural Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.69, compared with 29.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

United Natural Foods, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

United Natural Foods, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | United Natural Foods, Inc. Quote

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP): This provider of trading services and solutions to the over-the-counter and exchange-traded markets has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. Quote

GAIN Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.48, compared with 14.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.