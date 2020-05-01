Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 1st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 1st:
National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC): This specialty personal lines insurance holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.5% over the last 60 days.
National General Holdings Corp Price and Consensus
National General Holdings Corp price-consensus-chart | National General Holdings Corp Quote
National General has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.09, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
National General Holdings Corp PE Ratio (TTM)
National General Holdings Corp pe-ratio-ttm | National General Holdings Corp Quote
Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK): This homebuilding and land development company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.4% over the last 60 days.
Green Brick Partners, Inc. Price and Consensus
Green Brick Partners, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Green Brick Partners, Inc. Quote
Green Brick Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.56, compared with 27.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Green Brick Partners, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Green Brick Partners, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Green Brick Partners, Inc. Quote
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP): This manufacturer and marketer of custom designed engineering products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation Price and Consensus
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation Quote
Ampco-Pittsburgh has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.82, compared with 15.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation Quote
TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA): This operator of travel centers and standalone restaurants has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
TravelCenters of America LLC Price and Consensus
TravelCenters of America LLC price-consensus-chart | TravelCenters of America LLC Quote
TravelCenters of America has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.43, compared with 16.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
TravelCenters of America LLC PE Ratio (TTM)
TravelCenters of America LLC pe-ratio-ttm | TravelCenters of America LLC Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
TravelCenters of America LLC (TA): Free Stock Analysis Report
National General Holdings Corp (NGHC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK): Free Stock Analysis Report
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.