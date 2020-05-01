Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 1st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 1st:

National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC): This specialty personal lines insurance holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.5% over the last 60 days.

National General has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.09, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK): This homebuilding and land development company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.4% over the last 60 days.

Green Brick Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.56, compared with 27.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP): This manufacturer and marketer of custom designed engineering products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Ampco-Pittsburgh has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.82, compared with 15.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA): This operator of travel centers and standalone restaurants has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

TravelCenters of America has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.43, compared with 16.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

