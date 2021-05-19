Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 19th:

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL): This bank holding company for Level One Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 51.4% over the last 60 days.

Level One Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.36, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH): This company that through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.7% over the last 60 days.

Textainer Group Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.74, compared with 47.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Regional Management Corp. (RM): This diversified specialty consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 43.5% over the last 60 days.

Regional Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.76, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Navient Corporation (NAVI): This company provides education loan management and business processing solutions has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 23% over the last 60 days.

Navient Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.43, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

