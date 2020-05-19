Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 19th:

National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC): This specialty personal lines insurance holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.6% over the last 60 days.

National General has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.83, compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (HCFT): This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.00, compared with 7.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB): This bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.2% over the last 60 days.

Mid Penn has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.66, compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR): This provider of banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Banco BBVA Argentina has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.09, compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

