Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 18th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 18th:

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): This company that sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote

Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.80, compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote

Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN): This company that acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 40% over the last 60 days.

Medallion Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

Medallion Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Medallion Financial Corp. Quote

Medallion Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.13, compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Medallion Financial Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Medallion Financial Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Medallion Financial Corp. Quote

First Internet Bancorp (INBK): This company that provides commercial and retail banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.4% over the last 60 days.

First Internet Bancorp Price and Consensus

First Internet Bancorp price-consensus-chart | First Internet Bancorp Quote

First Internet Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.75, compared with 12.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

First Internet Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)

First Internet Bancorp pe-ratio-ttm | First Internet Bancorp Quote

Trinseo S.A. (TSE): This materials company that manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 49.6% over the last 60 days.

Trinseo S.A. Price and Consensus

Trinseo S.A. price-consensus-chart | Trinseo S.A. Quote

Trinseo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.99, compared with 15.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Trinseo S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Trinseo S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Trinseo S.A. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Trinseo S.A. (TSE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN): Free Stock Analysis Report



First Internet Bancorp (INBK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.