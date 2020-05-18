Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 18th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 18th:

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This company that provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.1% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.20, compared with 18.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings PE Ratio (TTM)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings pe-ratio-ttm | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (DFIN): This risk and compliance solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8% over the last 60 days.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. Price and Consensus

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. price-consensus-chart | Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. Quote

Donnelley Financial Solutions has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.95, compared with 7.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. Quote

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC): This construction company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Tutor Perini Corporation Price and Consensus

Tutor Perini Corporation price-consensus-chart | Tutor Perini Corporation Quote

Tutor Perini has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.42, compared with 25.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Tutor Perini Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Tutor Perini Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Tutor Perini Corporation Quote

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG): This seaborne transportation provider for refined petroleum products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. Price and Consensus

Scorpio Tankers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Scorpio Tankers Inc. Quote

Scorpio Tankers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.70, compared with 2.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Scorpio Tankers Inc. Quote

