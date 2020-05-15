Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 15th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 15th:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM): This manufacturer and seller of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.67 compared with 18.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Finjan Holdings, Inc. (FNJN): This cybersecurity company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.6% over the last 90 days.

Finjan has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.78 compared with 46.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): This provider of banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5% over the last 90 days.

Banco Macro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.91 compared with 8.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR): This provider of various banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Banco BBVA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.99 compared with 8.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.