Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 14th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 14th:

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH): This company that purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.7% over the last 60 days.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Textainer Group Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Textainer Group Holdings Limited Quote

Textainer Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.40, compared with 32.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Textainer Group Holdings Limited Quote

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSY): This general trading company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.1% over the last 60 days.

Mitsui & Co. Price and Consensus

Mitsui & Co. price-consensus-chart | Mitsui & Co. Quote

Mitsui has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.77, compared with 15.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Mitsui & Co. PE Ratio (TTM)

Mitsui & Co. pe-ratio-ttm | Mitsui & Co. Quote

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK): This precious metal trading company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 66.7% over the last 60 days.

AMark Precious Metals, Inc. Price and Consensus

AMark Precious Metals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AMark Precious Metals, Inc. Quote

A-Mark Precious Metals has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.59, compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

AMark Precious Metals, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

AMark Precious Metals, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | AMark Precious Metals, Inc. Quote

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL): This business and consumer financial services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 63.4% over the last 60 days.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Level One Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Level One Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Level One Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.30, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Level One Bancorp, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Level One Bancorp, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Mitsui & Co. (MITSY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL): Free Stock Analysis Report



AMark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.