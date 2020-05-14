Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 14th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 14th:

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI): This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 44% over the last 60 days.

Diamond S Shipping Inc Price and Consensus

Diamond S Shipping Inc price-consensus-chart | Diamond S Shipping Inc Quote

Diamond S Shipping has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.23, compared with 6.6 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Diamond S Shipping Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Diamond S Shipping Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Diamond S Shipping Inc Quote

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG): This company that engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Scorpio Tankers Inc Price and Consensus

Scorpio Tankers Inc price-consensus-chart | Scorpio Tankers Inc Quote

Scorpio Tankers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.01, compared with 6.6 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Scorpio Tankers Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Scorpio Tankers Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Scorpio Tankers Inc Quote

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC): This construction company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Tutor Perini Corporation Price and Consensus

Tutor Perini Corporation price-consensus-chart | Tutor Perini Corporation Quote

Tutor Perini has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.4, compared with 25.8 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Tutor Perini Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Tutor Perini Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Tutor Perini Corporation Quote

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS): This oilfield service company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.7% over the last 60 days.

US Well Services Inc Price and Consensus

US Well Services Inc price-consensus-chart | US Well Services Inc Quote

U.S. Well Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.68, compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

US Well Services Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

US Well Services Inc pe-ratio-ttm | US Well Services Inc Quote

