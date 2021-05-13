Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 13th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 13th:

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): This automotive retail has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.09, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

First Internet Bancorp (INBK): This bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.4% over the last 60 days.

First Internet Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.38, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Trinseo S.A. (TSE): This global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 49.6% over the last 60 days.

Trinseo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.41, compared with 14.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Boise Cascade Company (BCC): This company that operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 77% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.54, compared with 14.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

