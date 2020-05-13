Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 13th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 13th:

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA): This manufacturer and marketer of cement and its by-products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA Sponsored ADR Quote

Loma Negra has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.05 compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA Sponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA Sponsored ADR pe-ratio-ttm | Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA Sponsored ADR Quote

Atlantic Power Corporation (AT): This owner and operator of a fleet of power generation assets has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 87.5% over the last 90 days.

Atlantic Power Corporation Price and Consensus

Atlantic Power Corporation price-consensus-chart | Atlantic Power Corporation Quote

Atlantic Power has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.07 compared with 20.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Atlantic Power Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Atlantic Power Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Atlantic Power Corporation Quote

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): This provider of banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5% over the last 90 days.

Macro Bank Inc Price and Consensus

Macro Bank Inc price-consensus-chart | Macro Bank Inc Quote

Banco Macro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.07 compared with 20.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Macro Bank Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Macro Bank Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Macro Bank Inc Quote

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR): This provider of various banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria SA Price and Consensus

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria SA price-consensus-chart | Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria SA Quote

Banco BBVA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.04 compared with 8.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria SA PE Ratio (TTM)

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria SA pe-ratio-ttm | Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria SA Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.