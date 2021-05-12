Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 12th:

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW): This oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 39.3% over the last 60 days.

SilverBow Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.61, compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO): This single-family home builder has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 42.4% over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.58, compared with 9.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ternium S.A. (TX): This manufacturer and processer of various steel product has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 76.2% over the last 60 days.

Ternium has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.39, compared with 3.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG): This retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 45.5% over the last 60 days.

Washington Prime Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.47, compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

