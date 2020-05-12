Markets

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 12th:

Chaparral Energy, Inc. (CHAP): This company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of oil and natural gas properties has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 26.8% over the last 60 days.

Chaparral Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.75, compared with 4.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): This company that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5% over the last 60 days.

Banco Macro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.25, compared with 8.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG): This company that engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Scorpio Tankers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.18, compared with 7.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.9% over the last 60 days.

Frontline has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.07, compared with 7.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

