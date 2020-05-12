Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 12th:

Chaparral Energy, Inc. (CHAP): This company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of oil and natural gas properties has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 26.8% over the last 60 days.

Chaparral Energy Inc Price and Consensus

Chaparral Energy Inc price-consensus-chart | Chaparral Energy Inc Quote

Chaparral Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.75, compared with 4.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Chaparral Energy Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Chaparral Energy Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Chaparral Energy Inc Quote

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): This company that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5% over the last 60 days.

Macro Bank Inc Price and Consensus

Macro Bank Inc price-consensus-chart | Macro Bank Inc Quote

Banco Macro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.25, compared with 8.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Macro Bank Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Macro Bank Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Macro Bank Inc Quote

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG): This company that engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Scorpio Tankers Inc Price and Consensus

Scorpio Tankers Inc price-consensus-chart | Scorpio Tankers Inc Quote

Scorpio Tankers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.18, compared with 7.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Scorpio Tankers Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Scorpio Tankers Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Scorpio Tankers Inc Quote

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.9% over the last 60 days.

Frontline Ltd Price and Consensus

Frontline Ltd price-consensus-chart | Frontline Ltd Quote

Frontline has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.07, compared with 7.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Frontline Ltd PE Ratio (TTM)

Frontline Ltd pe-ratio-ttm | Frontline Ltd Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.1% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.