Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 12th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 12th:
Chaparral Energy, Inc. (CHAP): This company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of oil and natural gas properties has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 26.8% over the last 60 days.
Chaparral Energy Inc Price and Consensus
Chaparral Energy Inc price-consensus-chart | Chaparral Energy Inc Quote
Chaparral Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.75, compared with 4.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Chaparral Energy Inc PE Ratio (TTM)
Chaparral Energy Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Chaparral Energy Inc Quote
Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): This company that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5% over the last 60 days.
Macro Bank Inc Price and Consensus
Macro Bank Inc price-consensus-chart | Macro Bank Inc Quote
Banco Macro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.25, compared with 8.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Macro Bank Inc PE Ratio (TTM)
Macro Bank Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Macro Bank Inc Quote
Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG): This company that engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Scorpio Tankers Inc Price and Consensus
Scorpio Tankers Inc price-consensus-chart | Scorpio Tankers Inc Quote
Scorpio Tankers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.18, compared with 7.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Scorpio Tankers Inc PE Ratio (TTM)
Scorpio Tankers Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Scorpio Tankers Inc Quote
Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.9% over the last 60 days.
Frontline Ltd Price and Consensus
Frontline Ltd price-consensus-chart | Frontline Ltd Quote
Frontline has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.07, compared with 7.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Frontline Ltd PE Ratio (TTM)
Frontline Ltd pe-ratio-ttm | Frontline Ltd Quote
