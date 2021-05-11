Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 11th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 11th:

Chemung Financial Corporation (CHMG): This holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25.3% over the last 60 days.

Chemung Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.84, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC): This bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25.9% over the last 60 days.

Community Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.60, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Regional Management Corp. (RM): This diversified specialty consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 43.5% over the last 60 days.

Regional Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.80, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): This homebuilding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.9% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.18, compared with 10.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

