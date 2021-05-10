Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 10th:

First Internet Bancorp (INBK): This bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.4% over the last 60 days.

First Internet Bancorp Price and Consensus

First Internet Bancorp price-consensus-chart | First Internet Bancorp Quote

First Internet Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.57, compared with 12.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

First Internet Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)

First Internet Bancorp pe-ratio-ttm | First Internet Bancorp Quote

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL): This bank holding company for Level One Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 63.4% over the last 60 days.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Level One Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Level One Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Level One Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.28, compared with 12.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Level One Bancorp, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Level One Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG): This retail REIT has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 45.5% over the last 60 days.

Washington Prime Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Washington Prime Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Washington Prime Group Inc. Quote

Washington Prime Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.54, compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Washington Prime Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Washington Prime Group Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Washington Prime Group Inc. Quote

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH): This company that designs, builds and sells single family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 36.4% over the last 60 days.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Price and Consensus

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Quote

Beazer Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.44, compared with 10.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL): Free Stock Analysis Report



First Internet Bancorp (INBK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.