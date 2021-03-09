Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 9th:

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This provider of servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 50% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.81, compared with 16.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ternium S.A. (TX): This manufacturer and processer of various steel products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 29.8% over the last 60 days.

Ternium has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.99, compared with 5.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Cowen Inc. (COWN): This provider of investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 48.2% over the last 60 days.

Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.85, compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK): This shipping company that engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 86.3% over the last 60 days.

Star Bulk Carriers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.90, compared with 7.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

