Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 9th

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 9th:

AutoNation, Inc. (AN): This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.9% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.52, compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): This provider of scheduled air transportation has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Delta Air Lines has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.34, compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI): This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Federated Hermes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.70, compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

