Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 9th:
AutoNation, Inc. (AN): This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.9% over the last 60 days.
AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus
AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote
AutoNation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.52, compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
AutoNation, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
AutoNation, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | AutoNation, Inc. Quote
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): This provider of scheduled air transportation has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Price and Consensus
Delta Air Lines, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote
Delta Air Lines has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.34, compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Delta Air Lines, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Delta Air Lines, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote
Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI): This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Federated Investors, Inc. Price and Consensus
Federated Investors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Federated Investors, Inc. Quote
Federated Hermes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.70, compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Federated Investors, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Federated Investors, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Federated Investors, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Click to get this free report
Federated Investors, Inc. (FHI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): Free Stock Analysis Report
AutoNation, Inc. (AN): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.