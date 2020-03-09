Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 9th:

AutoNation, Inc. (AN): This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.9% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus

AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

AutoNation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.52, compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

AutoNation, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

AutoNation, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): This provider of scheduled air transportation has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. Price and Consensus

Delta Air Lines, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote

Delta Air Lines has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.34, compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI): This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Federated Investors, Inc. Price and Consensus

Federated Investors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Federated Investors, Inc. Quote

Federated Hermes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.70, compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Federated Investors, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Federated Investors, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Federated Investors, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.