Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 8th:

CAI International, Inc. (CAI): This transportation finance and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 41.1% over the last 60 days.

CAI International, Inc. Price and Consensus

CAI International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CAI International, Inc. Quote

CAI International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.10, compared with 45.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CAI International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

CAI International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | CAI International, Inc. Quote

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This company that owns and operates containerships has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.2% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus

Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote

Danaos Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.86, compared with 7.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote

Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC): This company that provides title insurance and real estate transaction services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.8% over the last 60 days.

Stewart Information Services Corporation Price and Consensus

Stewart Information Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Stewart Information Services Corporation Quote

Stewart Information Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.75, compared with 16.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Stewart Information Services Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Stewart Information Services Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Stewart Information Services Corporation Quote

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC): This company that operates as a public homebuilder has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.5% over the last 60 days.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Price and Consensus

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation price-consensus-chart | Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Quote

Taylor Morrison Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.76, compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Danaos Corporation (DAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



CAI International, Inc. (CAI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.