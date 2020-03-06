Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 6th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 6th:

OP Bancorp (OPBK): This bank holding company for Open Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.1% over the last 60 days.

OP Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.20, compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ): This financial advisory and asset management firm has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Lazard has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.93, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR): This investment bank and asset management firm has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Piper Sandler has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.22, compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK): This company that engages in the hospitality and related businesses has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.7% over the last 60 days.

RCI Hospitality has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.05, compared with 16.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.