Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 5th:

Ternium S.A. (TX): This manufacturer and processer of various steel products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 29.8% over the last 60 days.

Ternium has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.87, compared with 5.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI): This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18% over the last 60 days.

Customers Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.63, compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Vale S.A. (VALE): This producer and seller of iron ore and iron ore pellets has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 33.8% over the last 60 days.

Vale has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.66, compared with 7.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI): This oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.1% over the last 60 days.

Bonanza Creek Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.44, compared with 22.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

