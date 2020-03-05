Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 5th:

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): This company that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12% over the last 60 days.

Macro Bank Inc. Price and Consensus

Macro Bank Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macro Bank Inc. Quote

Banco Macro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.18 compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Macro Bank Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Macro Bank Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Macro Bank Inc. Quote

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): This provider of scheduled air transportation services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. Price and Consensus

Delta Air Lines, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote

Delta Air Lines has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.28 compared with 15.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote

Genesco Inc. (GCO): This retailer of footwear, apparel and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Genesco Inc. Price and Consensus

Genesco Inc. price-consensus-chart | Genesco Inc. Quote

Genesco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.65 compared with 21.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Genesco Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Genesco Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Genesco Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double

Today you are invited to download our latest Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subsided to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.

See 5 Stocks Set to Double>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.