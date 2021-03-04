Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 4th:

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS): This company that engages in the design, development, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 38.2% over the last 60 days.

Century Communities, Inc. Price and Consensus

Century Communities, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Century Communities, Inc. Quote

Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.06, compared with 10.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Century Communities, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Century Communities, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Century Communities, Inc. Quote

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): This technology and analytics company that provides online financial services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enova International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enova International, Inc. Quote

Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.60, compared with 16.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Enova International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Enova International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Enova International, Inc. Quote

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP): This integrated electric utility company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 41.4% over the last 60 days.

Korea Electric Power Corporation Price and Consensus

Korea Electric Power Corporation price-consensus-chart | Korea Electric Power Corporation Quote

Korea Electric Power has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.08, compared with 16.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Korea Electric Power Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Korea Electric Power Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Korea Electric Power Corporation Quote

Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH): This retirement services company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Athene Holding Ltd. Price and Consensus

Athene Holding Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Athene Holding Ltd. Quote

Athene Holding has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.59, compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Athene Holding Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Athene Holding Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Athene Holding Ltd. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Century Communities, Inc. (CCS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.