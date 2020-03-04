Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 4th:

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT): This provider of information technology hardware, software and services solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Insight Enterprises has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.66, compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT): This casual dining restaurants operator has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.00, compared with 22.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC): This bank holding company for East West Bank has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.6% over the last 60 days.

East West Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.60, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Genesco Inc. (GCO): This retailer has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Genesco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.12, compared with 22.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

