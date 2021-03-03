Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 3rd:

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This seaborne transportation services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 80.2% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus

Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote

Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.01, compared with 4.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote

Ternium S.A. (TX): This manufacturer and processer of various steel products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 29.8% over the last 60 days.

Ternium S.A. Price and Consensus

Ternium S.A. price-consensus-chart | Ternium S.A. Quote

Ternium has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.58, compared with 7.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ternium S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Ternium S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Ternium S.A. Quote

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO): This single-family home builder has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.4% over the last 60 days.

MI Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

MI Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MI Homes, Inc. Quote

M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.81, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

MI Homes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

MI Homes, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | MI Homes, Inc. Quote

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF): This financial service holding company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.8% over the last 60 days.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

OneMain Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | OneMain Holdings, Inc. Quote

OneMain has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.73, compared with 16.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | OneMain Holdings, Inc. Quote

