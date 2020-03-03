Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 3rd:

Macy's, Inc. (M): This retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Macy's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macy's, Inc. Quote

Macy's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.31, compared with 7.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Macy's, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Macy's, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Macy's, Inc. Quote

KB Home (KBH): This homebuilding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.6% over the last 60 days.

KB Home Price and Consensus

KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote

KB Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.81, compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

KB Home PE Ratio (TTM)

KB Home pe-ratio-ttm | KB Home Quote

Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN): This finance company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Medallion Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

Medallion Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Medallion Financial Corp. Quote

Medallion Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.82, compared with 8.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Medallion Financial Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Medallion Financial Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Medallion Financial Corp. Quote

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD): This provider of engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18.5% over the last 60 days.

Modine Manufacturing Company Price and Consensus

Modine Manufacturing Company price-consensus-chart | Modine Manufacturing Company Quote

Modine Manufacturing has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.74, compared with 18.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Modine Manufacturing Company PE Ratio (TTM)

Modine Manufacturing Company pe-ratio-ttm | Modine Manufacturing Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.