Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 31st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 31st:

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH): This company that owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 74.7% over the last 60 days.

Textainer Group Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.53, compared with 45.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF): This company that engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Jefferies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.17, compared with 36.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Synchrony Financial (SYF): This consumer financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 42.5% over the last 60 days.

Synchrony Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.16, compared with 36.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC): This independent oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Penn Virginia Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.53, compared with 22.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

