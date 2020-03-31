Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 31st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 31st:

Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY):This retailer of footwear and apparel has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Rocky Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.97, compared with 14.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI): This manufacturer of component and subsystem devices has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Methode Electronics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.69, compared with 14.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH): This designer of homes has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.9% over the last 60 days.

LGI Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.53, compared with 17.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

PG&E Corporation (PCG): This marketer of electricity and natural gas has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.7% over the last 60 days.

PG&E has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.36, compared with 20.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

