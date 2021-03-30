Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 30th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 30th:

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP): This independent oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.8% over the last 60 days.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Goodrich Petroleum Corporation Quote

Goodrich Petroleum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.92, compared with 22.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Goodrich Petroleum Corporation Quote

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH): This recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 53.7% over the last 60 days.

Camping World Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Camping World Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote

Camping World has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.92, compared with 35.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Camping World Holdings Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Camping World Holdings Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote

KB Home (KBH): This homebuilding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.1% over the last 60 days.

KB Home Price and Consensus

KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote

KB Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.22, compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

KB Home PE Ratio (TTM)

KB Home pe-ratio-ttm | KB Home Quote

Lennar Corporation (LEN): This single-family attached and detached homes builder has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.5% over the last 60 days.

Lennar Corporation Price and Consensus

Lennar Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lennar Corporation Quote

Lennar Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.08, compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Lennar Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Lennar Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Lennar Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Lennar Corporation (LEN): Free Stock Analysis Report



KB Home (KBH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP): Get Free Report



Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.