Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 2nd:

Fly Leasing Limited (FLY): This company that purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Fly Leasing has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.83, compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): This company that provides marine transportation services to oil industries has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 28.6% over the last 60 days.

Teekay Tankers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.36, compared with 4.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF): This company that provides annuity and life insurance products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Brighthouse Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.56, compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This company that provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.2% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.70, compared with 17.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

