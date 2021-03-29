Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 29th:

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI): This financial holding company for Midland States Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 51.4% over the last 60 days.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Midland States Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.82, compared with 14.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS): This company that engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 31.9% over the last 60 days.

Century Communities, Inc. Price and Consensus

Century Communities, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Century Communities, Inc. Quote

Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.35, compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Century Communities, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Century Communities, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Century Communities, Inc. Quote

Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC): This company that provides title insurance and real estate transaction services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.8% over the last 60 days.

Stewart Information Services Corporation Price and Consensus

Stewart Information Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Stewart Information Services Corporation Quote

Stewart Information Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.57, compared with 18.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Stewart Information Services Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Stewart Information Services Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Stewart Information Services Corporation Quote

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP): This company that provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.9% over the last 60 days.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP Price and Consensus

Oasis Midstream Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Oasis Midstream Partners LP Quote

Oasis Midstream Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.83, compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | Oasis Midstream Partners LP Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Century Communities, Inc. (CCS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.