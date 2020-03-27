Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 27th:
Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): This technology and analytics company that provides online financial services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Enova International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enova International, Inc. Quote
Enova has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.09 compared with 5.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Enova International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Enova International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Enova International, Inc. Quote
Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX): This mortgage real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.9% over the last 90 days.
Dynex Capital, Inc. Price and Consensus
Dynex Capital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dynex Capital, Inc. Quote
Dynex Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.47 compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Dynex Capital, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Dynex Capital, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Dynex Capital, Inc. Quote
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI): This provider of low carbon transportation fuels has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Quote
Renewable Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.96 compared with 8.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Click to get this free report
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.