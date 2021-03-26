Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 26th:

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI): This company that provides financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.5% over the last 60 days.

Customers Bancorp, Inc Price and Consensus

Customers Bancorp, Inc price-consensus-chart | Customers Bancorp, Inc Quote

Customers Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.06, compared with 13.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Customers Bancorp, Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Customers Bancorp, Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Customers Bancorp, Inc Quote

Triton International Limited (TRTN): This company that engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.4% over the last 60 days.

Triton International Limited Price and Consensus

Triton International Limited price-consensus-chart | Triton International Limited Quote

Triton International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.70, compared with 44.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Triton International Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Triton International Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Triton International Limited Quote

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC): This company that engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Penn Virginia Corporation Price and Consensus

Penn Virginia Corporation price-consensus-chart | Penn Virginia Corporation Quote

Penn Virginia Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.58, compared with 22.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Penn Virginia Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Penn Virginia Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Penn Virginia Corporation Quote

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI): This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 33.5% over the last 60 days.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Price and Consensus

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Quote

Laredo Petroleum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.05, compared with 22.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Triton International Limited (TRTN): Get Free Report



Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Customers Bancorp, Inc (CUBI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.