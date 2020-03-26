Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 26th:

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI): This company that engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 78% over the last 60 days.

PennyMac Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.70, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Regional Management Corp. (RM): This diversified consumer finance company that provides various installment loan products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Regional Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.73, compared with 5.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): This technology and analytics company that provides online financial services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.99, compared with 5.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS): This company that engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.3% over the last 60 days.

Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.84, compared with 5.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.