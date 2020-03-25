Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 25th:

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): This company that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.9% over the last 60 days.

Banco Macro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.77 compared with 7.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX): This mortgage real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.9% over the last 90 days.

Dynex Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.19 compared with 6.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI): This provider of low carbon transportation fuels has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Renewable Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.22 compared with 7.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

