Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 24th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 24th:

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI): This independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 45.1% over the last 60 days.

Laredo Petroleum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.08, compared with 21.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS): This company that engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 31.9% over the last 60 days.

Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.98, compared with 10.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This servicing, origination, and transaction-based services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 46% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.04, compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI): This company that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.5% over the last 60 days.

Customers Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.87, compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

