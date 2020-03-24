Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 24th:

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX): This provider of semiconductors packaging and testing has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. Quote

ASE Technology has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.92, compared with 49.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. Quote

Griffon Corporation (GFF): This company that engages in consumer and professional products, home and building products and defense electronics businesses has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Griffon Corporation Price and Consensus

Griffon Corporation price-consensus-chart | Griffon Corporation Quote

Griffon has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.27, compared with 7.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Griffon Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Griffon Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Griffon Corporation Quote

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW): This provider of home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Cott Corporation Price and Consensus

Cott Corporation price-consensus-chart | Cott Corporation Quote

Primo Water has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.52, compared with 26.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Cott Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Cott Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Cott Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.