Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 23rd:

Triton International Limited (TRTN): This company that engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.4% over the last 60 days.

Triton International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.92, compared with 45.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH): This company that engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 74.7% over the last 60 days.

Textainer Group Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.39, compared with 45.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC): This specialized consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 46.9% over the last 60 days.

Santander Consumer has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.25, compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC): This company that provides title insurance and real estate transaction services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.8% over the last 60 days.

Stewart Information Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.27, compared with 17.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

