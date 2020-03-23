Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 23rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 23rd:
Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX): This company that designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Xerox Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.61, compared with 7.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD): This company that provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer vehicular applications has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18.5% over the last 60 days.
Modine Manufacturing has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.29, compared with 15.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Fly Leasing Limited (FLY): This aircraft leasing company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Fly Leasing has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.16, compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Century Communities, Inc. (CCS): This company that engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.3% over the last 60 days.
Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.67, compared with 4.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
