Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 22nd:

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI): This provider of financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20.3% over the last 60 days.

Customers Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.45, compared with 14.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD): This provider of connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.6% over the last 60 days.

Diebold Nixdorf has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.43, compared with 51.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This servicing, origination, and transaction-based services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 46% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.29, compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI): This company that engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 60.5% over the last 60 days.

Laredo Petroleum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.44, compared with 22.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

