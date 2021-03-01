Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 1st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 1st:

CAI International, Inc. (CAI): This transportation finance and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 41.1% over the last 60 days.

CAI International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.68, compared with 44.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ternium S.A. (TX): This manufacturer and processer of various steel products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 29.8% over the last 60 days.

Ternium has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.58, compared with 8.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This owner and operator of containerships has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.2% over the last 60 days.

Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.01, compared with 4.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): This technology and analytics company that provides online financial services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.60, compared with 15.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

