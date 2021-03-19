Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 19th:

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC): This independent oil and gas company, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Penn Virginia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.24, compared with 21.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH): This company that engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 74.7% over the last 60 days.

Textainer Group Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.11, compared with 45.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS): This company that engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 38.2% over the last 60 days.

Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.27, compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CAI International, Inc. (CAI): This transportation finance company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 45.7% over the last 60 days.

CAI International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.41, compared with 45.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

