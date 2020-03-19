Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 19th:

America's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT): This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.7% over the last 60 days.

America's Car-Mart, Inc. Price and Consensus

America's Car-Mart, Inc. price-consensus-chart | America's Car-Mart, Inc. Quote

America's Car-Mart has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.66, compared with 5.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

America's Car-Mart, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

America's Car-Mart, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | America's Car-Mart, Inc. Quote

Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX): This mortgage real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.9% over the last 90 days.

Dynex Capital, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dynex Capital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dynex Capital, Inc. Quote

Dynex Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.75, compared with 6.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Dynex Capital, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Dynex Capital, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Dynex Capital, Inc. Quote

At Home Group Inc. (HOME): This home decor superstore chain has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.6% over the last 60 days.

At Home Group Inc. Price and Consensus

At Home Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | At Home Group Inc. Quote

At Home Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.36, compared with 4.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

At Home Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

At Home Group Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | At Home Group Inc. Quote

WW International, Inc. (WW): This company that weight management services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.1% over the last 60 days.

WW International, Inc. Price and Consensus

WW International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WW International, Inc. Quote

WW International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.95, compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

WW International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

WW International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | WW International, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.